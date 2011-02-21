CCI Eurolam acquires division from CBM GmbH

CCI Eurolam GmbH has expanded it product range for backup- and entry boards for tooling and routing by acquiring this division from CBM Circuit Board Materials GmbH.

The division will be relocated from Sexau to a new location in Düren. CCI Eurolam is currently negotiating possible employment in Düren for all affected CBM staff members. Additional to that, the company has also appointed new technical sales representatives.



"We are pleased about the cooperation with Mr. Christian Backhaus, who already accepted the collaboration with CCI Eurolam. Mr. Backhaus will be responsible for the smooth transfer of the backup - and entry board division and afterwards he will strengthen our sales team", said Angelika Muscal, Branch Manager Germany.



On January 1st, 2011, Mr. Thomas Brämer was appointed as new technical sales representative in Düren. Mr. Brämer can look back on more than 20 years of experience in different positions with nameable manufacturers of the printed circuit board industry.