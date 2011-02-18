HMS establishes new sales offices

As a part of the HMS strategic plan for further expansion, three new sales offices - one each in India, Denmark and the UK - have been established.

"It is strategically important that we take this step to get closer to our customers on three of our important markets. We have an established customer base in the United Kingdom and Denmark since many years and this customer base can now be further developed and expanded. The industrial communication market in India will most likely develop strongly over the next few years. With a new office in India we are able to provide the HMS technology on this fast-growing market. It is an obvious advantage both for our customers and for our sales channels to have HMS staff offering sales, marketing and technical support locally", says Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks AB.