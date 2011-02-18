Teleplan: Public takeover offer became effective

Teleplan International N.V. states that the voluntary public takeover offer of AMS Acquisition B.V. to the shareholders of Teleplan to acquire all their bearer ordinary shares for a consideration of EUR 2.50 in cash per share was accepted for a total of 52'295'046 Teleplan shares.

This corresponds to approximately 86.38% of the share capital and the voting rights of Teleplan. According to German takeover law, all shareholders of Teleplan who have not yet accepted the offer may accept the offer within the additional acceptance period, i.e. until 24 February 2011, 24:00 hrs (CET).



The offer was subject to the completion conditions contained in the offer document. AMS Acquisition B.V. announced that all offer conditions were fulfilled at the end of the acceptance period, including the minimum acceptance threshold of 75%. Due to the fulfillment of all offer conditions the offer became effective.



“We are very happy that the capital market supported the offer and shared our opinion that AMS Acquisition B.V. will be a stable and financially solid shareholder to bring Teleplan to the next level”, commented Teleplan’s CEO Gotthard Haug on the successful takeover offer.