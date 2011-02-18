Hansatech appoints Planning Manager

UK-based Hansatech EMS have strengthened it's management team by the strategic appointment of Wayne Wilson as Planning Manager.

Paul Gill, Hansatech's Managing Director, said "The appointment of Wayne will support the growth in complex electronic assemblies and ensure that we, as a business, are in a position to exceed our customer's expectations."



Wayne joins Hansatech from a long and established career in the electronics assembly arena. Wayne commented, "Hansatech have made some substantial strategic investments in ERP systems to meet growing demands for shorter lead times and complex assembly solutions. My task is to channel the dynamics of customer demand and the supply chains to manufacture the most cost effective product on time. The EPICOR system installed at Hansatech will help the business understand the true cost associated with the projects as well as provide a better information platform for customer managers."