Stuart Evans to move to vice<br> chair position at Plastic Logic

Plastic Logic CEO, Stuart Evans, has decided to step down after five years in charge. Stuart Evans has though agreed on taking the position as vice chairman of the company.

"I'll step down as CEO at the end of year or early next year. I've agreed to stay on while we find and appoint our next chief executive," Stuart Evans said to EETimes. "I have had a wonderful five years starting and building Plastic Logic, and feel I will be leaving on a real high," he added.



Stuart Evans told EETimes that he hoped to continue in business with a portfolio of non-executive positions of which the vice chairmanship of Plastic Logic would be the first. "I feel I have something to contribute. But that will have to wait until the end of the year or later. Plastic Logic is a demanding company and we intend to appoint the best person for the CEO job".