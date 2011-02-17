Hoffmann + Krippner expands UK operations

Input device specialist Hoffmann + Krippner has further expanded its global operations with the formation of a new UK subsidiary and the appointment of UK managing director, Ian Ritson.

Based in Cambridge, Hoffmann + Krippner (UK) Ltd will focus on the company’s industrial panel PC business, including developing cost-effective custom industrial PC solutions for low- to medium-volume requirements. The UK organisation joins a global network of offices that includes the USA, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.



Prior to taking up his role as Hoffmann + Krippner’s UK managing director, Ian Ritson was the business development manager for display and user interface specialist Anders Electronics. Ritson, who combines a strong engineering and technology background with a proven track record in delivering industrial PC-based solutions, has previously held senior roles with companies such as Accelent Systems, Inc., and Densitron Technologies.



Ritson states: “At Hoffmann + Krippner we have identified an opportunity to take advantage of our position as a leading supplier of innovative membrane input technologies to deliver panel PCs that allow cost-effective front panel customisation for order volumes as low as just 20 pieces. Hoffmann + Krippner UK will focus on developing this business in sectors ranging from medical and pharmaceutical to industrial automation and food processing."