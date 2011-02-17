Samtec to license Amphenol RF’s HD BNC Interface

Samtec has signed an agreement to license Amphenol RF’s HD-BNC, a new line of High Density BNC products. Amphenol RF is a division of the Amphenol Corporation.

HD-BNC is targeted specifically at improving connector performance in critical High Density Broadcast applications. The interface is based on the familiar quarter-turn BNC coupling design, but with patented advancements permitting a four-fold reduction in footprint, while maintaining the true 75 ohm performance and robust mechanical properties users expect from a BNC interface.



"Samtec will leverage its significant global manufacturing, marketing, and service presence to establish an independent second-source of HD-BNC product and customer support in key regions around the world. We’re excited to be an integral part of developing this new standard", says Doug Wathen, Product Marketing Manager with Samtec.



"The HD-BNC interface is engineered for toughness in a small package", says Andy Robinson, Amphenol RF’s National Marketing Manager, "and we expect it to quickly become the preferred solution for tomorrow’s most demanding designs. We’re pleased to have Samtec involved to support the growth of this market."