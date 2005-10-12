TTI moves European Headquarter

TTI's European Headquarter move to Maisach-Gernlinden has been completed. It will occupy 13.000m² with 10.000m² designated for the new warehouse.

The purpose built facility on the outskirts of Munich will be the new European Headquarters and service all European regions. With the new s warehouse and increased office space this facility can support the growth of its sales branches and expansion across Europe.



The warehouse carries nearly 40.000 part numbers already and is only working on half its capacity. It is equipped with a new shelf system and conveyer belt technology. In 2006 the new WCS software will be implemented. Docking stations in the new warehouse have been enhanced with the opportunity of direct access to the trucks so that the material flow is made quicker and easier.

