Broadcom and ARM in strategic licensing agreement
Broadcom and ARM signed a broad reaching license agreement, enabling Broadcom to access the entire range of ARM processors.
As part of this long-term agreement Broadcom has access to both current and future ARM processors to use across product lines. This includes the Cortex-A15 processor for use in high performance mobile and networking applications, the specialized security hardened SC000 processor core for security applications, and the newly announced Cortex-R5 MPCore and Cortex-R7 MPCore processors for high performance real-time applications.
"ARM's wide portfolio of cores enhances Broadcom's strategy of designing cost- optimized high performance solutions for a wide range of applications from Bluetooth headsets to high-end application processors for tablets," said Scott McGregor, President and CEO of Broadcom. "Broadcom and ARM have already established a successful partnership in smartphones and other exciting mobile devices. Today's agreement will help expand that success into many new and exciting high-growth opportunities."
"The growing partnership with Broadcom brings new opportunities" said Warren East, CEO, ARM. "Broadcom's strength across diverse markets and their expertise in highly integrated systems brings a breadth of knowledge to the ARM Partnership. Our expanded relationship shows the universal benefits that scalable, low-power ARM IP can bring to market leading solutions across a wide range of end devices and equipment."
