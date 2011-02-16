© Seco

Seco and Arrow sign distribution agreement

Arrow Electronics has reached an agreement for the entire EMEA region with the Italian embedded products manufacturer Seco.

Seco, which has been active in the market for 31 years and is headquartered in Arezzo, manufactures single-board computers and computer on-modules (COM). Its products and solutions are primarily aimed at the medical technology, automotive & transportation, telecommunications, gaming and infotainment applications markets. Customers unable to develop their own ARM-based boards receive complete solutions from Arrow and Seco.



“Seco boasts decades of experience in the embedded sphere and constantly incorporates cutting-edge technologies into its products,” says Massimo Dall‘ Occo, vice of president marketing and engineering for Arrow in EMEA. “Its QSeven-based modules are the perfect complement to Arrow’s portfolio as they provide compatibility between x86- and RISC architectures. This means our customers benefit from complete solutions that they can implement without significant expense.”



“The spectrum of displays, industry computers, storage, software, wireless and power solutions offered by Arrow’s embedded division links perfectly with our technologies,” says Gianluca Venere, sales director of Seco. “With its embedded team, Arrow offers the requisite expertise beyond the provision of hardware and software to support customers with configuration and further services, making the distributor a key partner for us.”