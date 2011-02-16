Apple's take on Wintek's N-Hexane problems

We remember, 137 workers at the Suzhou facility of Wintek, one of Apple’s suppliers, had suffered adverse health effects following exposure to n-hexane, a chemical in cleaning agents used in some manufacturing processes.

Apple, considered this series of incidents to be a core violation for worker endangerment, required Wintek to stop using n-hexane and to provide evidence that they had removed the chemical from their production lines. In addition, Apple required them to fix their ventilation system. Since these changes, no new workers have suffered difficulties from chemical exposure.



A logo supplier and a subcontractor to that company also used n-hexane. However, Apple found (when investigating these reports further) that the facility of the subcontractor had been shut down by local (Chinese) officials. The logo supplier is no longer using the chemical in production, writes Apple.