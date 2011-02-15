© Apple

Apple: 'Foxconn actions saved lives'

A team around Apple's COO Tim Cook visited Foxconn's Shenzhen facility last summer, as a response to highly publicised suicides at the Taiwan-based EMS-provider.

Apple also commissioned an independent review by a broader team of suicide prevention experts. This team was asked to conduct a deeper investigation into the suicides, evaluate Foxconn’s response, and recommend strategies for supporting workers’ mental health in the future, the 2011 Supplier Responsibility Progress Report states.



The team commended Foxconn for taking quick action on several fronts simultaneously, and found that Foxconn had worked openly with many outside experts and government offcials in reacting to the crisis. Most important, the investigation found that Foxconn’s response had definitely saved lives.



The independent team suggested several areas for improvement, such as better training of hotline staff and care center counselors and better monitoring to ensure effectiveness. Foxconn incorporated the team’s specific recommendations into their long-term plans for addressing employee well- being, the report continues.