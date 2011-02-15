Mobile Devices licenses MIPS Processor Cores

Mobile Devices, a Taiwan-based fabless designer of baseband systems-on-chips (SoCs), has licensed the MIPS32 M14Kc core for development of SoCs targeting wireless and mobile applications.

"As an emerging player in GSM baseband solutions for wireless and mobile applications, Mobile Devices is pleased to work closely with MIPS Technologies to deliver differentiated platforms and total solutions for these markets,” said SC Liu, president, Mobile Devices. “The industry-standard M14Kc core offers high performance and low power consumption with groundbreaking code compression technology. With MIPS, we are helping our customers bring robust solutions to market quickly at the lowest possible cost.”



“MIPS Technologies has a growing footprint in the mobile arena, as an increasing number of companies recognize the benefits of the MIPS architecture for mobile applications processing, baseband processing, wireless and related technologies,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies. “The high performance, power efficiency and scalability of the MIPS architecture make it ideal for applications ranging from mobile handsets to mobile infrastructure. We are pleased that Mobile Devices has selected MIPS for its next generation of baseband solutions."