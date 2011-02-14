Rutronik and TXC boost cooperation in Europe

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TXC Corporation are boosting their cooperation. By establishing

its first European office in Milan, TXC has enhanced its customer support. A key element of this is its cooperation with the distributor Rutronik.

"To serve the European market you either need a comprehensive in-house structure, or you rely on a distribution partner," explains Michele Aquaviva, Director Europe Sales Division with TXC. "In Rutronik we have found an outstanding partner whose many years of experience in the quartz crystal sector enable it to provide top-class design-in support and optimum logistical solutions. By our presence in Europe we are looking to build this partnership further, relying even more closely on the expertise and service offered by Rutronik."



Rutronik Product Sales Manager Jörg Laszák comments: "In addition to its standard range TXC also offers custom products. This enables us to develop products jointly with our customers and TXC and put together closely tailored solutions. At the same time, with the TXC standard range we are able to offer a top-class alternative to other global quartz crystal manufacturers in the event of a shortage. This is part of our Second Source strategy. To respond rapidly to demand as it arises, we hold permanent stocks of the high runners among the standard components."