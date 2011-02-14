X-Fab expands management team

Rudi De Winter will join the Board of Directors of X-Fab and also assume the role of co-CEO effective Feb. 14, 2011.

In his new role, Mr. De Winter will work closely with Hans-Juergen Straub, the current CEO of X-Fab, and join him to accelerate the company’s growth as the leading “More than Moore” foundry. Rudi De Winter will be responsible for Research & Development, Marketing, Sales and Quality, and Hans-Juergen Straub will focus on Operations, Finance and Control, Human Resources and Administration.



The appointment of Rudi De Winter further strengthens X-Fab’s management team to support strong sales and the company’s future growth. Rudi De Winter, who began his career as a development engineer in the semiconductor industry 25 years ago, served the last 14 years as CEO and co-CEO of Melexis, the largest fabless automotive semiconductor company



Hans-Juergen Straub commented: “I am very delighted to welcome Rudi De Winter to our team. X-Fab as an international pure-play foundry group is set to continue on its growth path, aiming to further expand revenues and strengthen its position as the leading “More than Moore”foundry. The appointment of Rudi De Winter will greatly contribute to achieving these goals.”



Rudi De Winter commented: “I look forward to my new role at X-FAB. Having led a fabless company provides an excellent framework for understanding foundry customer expectations, thus creating a win-win for X-Fab and its customers."