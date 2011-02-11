© STMicroelectronics

STMicro and bTendo cooperate on embedded Pico-Projector

STMicroelectronics and bTendo have signed a development and license agreement to jointly develop the world’s smallest Pico Projector for smart phones and other portable consumer-electronics devices.

The solution is based on bTendo’s Scanning Laser Projection engine technology and ST’s MEMS (Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems) expertise, video processing know-how and semiconductor process technology.



With today’s advanced smart phones, people carry huge amounts of movie clips and photos in their pockets, yet find it difficult sharing it with others due to the tiny display. Adding projection capabilities into the mobile devices will enable users to easily share their media with others – any place, on any surface, at any time.



Less than 2.5cm3 in volume and below 6mm high, the jointly developed embedded projector solution will offer a focus free, vivid color, sharp and crisp image, superior to current pico projection solutions. Implementing two MEMS-based micro-mirror-actuation devices within the system’s optical engine, and an advanced video-processing chip, the world’s smallest projection engine is optimized for smart phones, offering low power consumption and built-in support for MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) to ensure swift and easy integration.



“People want to share their media with others and enjoy the option of expanding their display even for their own personal viewing. ST selected bTendo’s technology due to its small size, low power and focus-free features, which are all critical for embedded projection modules,” said Benedetto Vigna, Group Vice President and General Manager, MEMS, Sensor and High-Performance Analog Division, STMicroelectronics.



“We are very excited to collaborate with STMicroelectronics, the world leader in MEMS technologies for mobile handsets, to bring to the market our cutting-edge technology for embedded Pico Projectors,” said Dana Gross, CEO of bTendo Ltd. “ST’s best-in-class semiconductor process technology and design capabilities will enable a cost-effective, low-power solution perfect for personal consumer devices.”