EIPC Winter Conference call for papers

The next EIPC (European Institute of Printed Circuits) Winter Conference will take place in Budapest, Hungary on January 26 and 27, 2006.

The topic is "European PCB Industry: Survival through technology leadership and innovation": EIPC will bringing a lot of people together to hear what is happening in Europe in terms of technology and innovation.



For more details on the call for papers, please contact Kirsten Smit-Westenberg at kwestenberg@eipc.org or go to www.eipc.org.



The European Institute of Printed Circuits, based in The Netherlands, is an international service provider to the European Interconnection and Packaging Industry. Since 1968, the EIPC is servicing almost 130 member companies, including suppliers of machinery and materials to the PCB industry, PCB Manufacturers, contract electronics manufacturers and OEM's.