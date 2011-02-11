Digi-Key and Interlink Electronics in distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Interlink Electronics have entered into an agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute Interlink Electronics products to customers worldwide.

"We are very pleased to announce this distribution agreement with Interlink Electronics," said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key vice president of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product. "This agreement will bring value to design engineers around the world, affirming Digi-Key's commitment to provide our customers with innovative products and technology from the world’s foremost suppliers."



"We are pleased to partner with Digi-Key, a leader in technology distribution. We look forward adding value to Digi-Key and their large customer base," said Trevor Bray, vice president of sales and marketing for Interlink Electronics.