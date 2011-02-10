CSR and TSMC extend collaboration

CSR and TSMC are collaborating on the adoption of TSMC’s 90-nm embedded flash process technology, IP and RF CMOS processes for CSR’s next-generation wireless products.

“This technical collaboration with CSR reinforces TSMC’s commitment to be the foundation for Europe’s Logic IC innovation,” said Jason Chen, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at TSMC. “Our 90-nm embedded flash process technology and IP support high-performance, low-power and high-density memory that, along with our RF CMOS process, enables CSR to deliver next-generation SoC products.”



“Our close collaboration with TSMC on this 90-nm embedded flash process technology enables CSR to maintain its leadership in developing flexible, highly integrated SoC platforms for consumer audio applications with superior system performance and minimal footprint,” said Chris Ladas, Executive Vice President of Operations for CSR. “One of CSR’s strengths is its ability to make new technologies available to our customers through our close and ongoing collaborations with companies such as TSMC, and we look forward to continuing our excellent long-term relationship with them.”