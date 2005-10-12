NESA deploys AMR system from Freescale

Utilizing the Freescale Semiconductor ZigBee-compliant platform, NESA, a leading Danish Electricity company, will deploy the first ZigBeeT-enabled system for Automated Meter Reading (AMR) in Europe. This heralds a new method for automated communications updates to utilities and energy and security-conscious consumers.

The innovative system uses Freescale's ZigBee-compliant platform along with system design by alliance partner Develco. The AMR system provides utility companies the ability to wirelessly monitor electricity usage. Additionally, consumers will have the capability to monitor and control home appliances and receive home intruder alerts remotely through short messaging system (SMS).

"Freescale's market knowledge along with the expertise of their partner Develco, who charged the implementation of ZigBee technology in the system, gave us the confidence in selecting their platform as our foundation," said Willy Bergstrom, project manager, NESA. "Interoperability with the ZigBee standard enables new possibilities for our subscribers and allows our system to be the perfect gateway for home automation."



As other manufacturers deploy the ZigBee standard, the NESA system will expand its level of service to include additional features such as allowing customers to access and control the temperature of their home and receive security alerts while they are miles away, or even in another country.



"We congratulate NESA for this real industry innovation," said Franz Fink, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless and Mobile Systems Group for Freescale. "The Automated Meter Reading system is a major milestone in offering the utility industry greater efficiency and consumers the unique ability to control and monitor their home from afar, via their mobile phones."