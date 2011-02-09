Array camera for mobile devices?

Pelican Imaging, a venture-backed pioneer in computational imaging, claims it has developed the first prototype array camera for mobile devices.

Pelican Imaging has developed a computational camera array architecture and fundamental intellectual property with 12 pending patent applications in array optics, sensors and image reconstruction algorithms. Pelican’s camera improves upon image and video quality while allowing for thinner smartphones. New applications are also enabled by introducing features such as 3-D depth, gesture control, and the ability for users to interact with the image before and after capturing the shot, a press release states.



"What Pelican has developed represents a paradigm shift in imaging and video that has the potential to overcome many of the inherent limitations of mobile cameras,” said Dr. Shree Nayar, professor at Columbia University. “Pelican’s expertise in optics, architecture and software algorithms uniquely positions the company to bring computational imaging applications to the mass market."