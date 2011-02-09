© Kitron Electronics Production | February 09, 2011
Kitron: Negative result, but increase in revenue
EMS-provider Kitron's revenue amounted to NOK 455.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2010, a 7.4% increase compared with the same period last fiscal year.
EBIT was negative by NOK 13.6 million (NOK 15.8 million) due to the booking of NOK 27 million in provisions in Kitron AB. The loss before tax and discontinued operations was NOK 18.8 million (NOK 12.8 million profit in Q4 2009). Cash flow from operations was positive by NOK 38.7 million (NOK 62.3 million).
The order intake was NOK 443.2 million and the order backlog was NOK 836.1 million, a decrease of 2.5%t and an increase of 5.1% respectively.
Order development stable
The order intake decreased by 2.5% to NOK 443.2 million (NOK 454.7 million). The order backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was NOK 836.1 million (NOK 795.8 million), 5.1% higher than last year.
Activity level increasing
Revenue increased by 7.4% to NOK 455.2 million (NOK 423.9 million) amid the difficult component situation. Operating profit negative due to booking of restructuring provision
EBITDA and EBIT were negative by NOK 6.2 million (NOK 23.0 million profit) and NOK 13.6 million (NOK 15.8 million profit) respectively due to the booking of NOK 27 million in provisions related to Kitron AB in Karlskoga.
Profit (loss) before tax and discontinued operations
The loss before tax and discontinued operations amounted to NOK 18.8 million (NOK 12.8 million profit).
Cash flow
Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was positive by NOK 38.7 million (NOK 62.3 million) due to working capital improvements.
-----
Note: Figures in brackets refer to the fourth quarter of 2009 unless otherwise stated.
The order intake was NOK 443.2 million and the order backlog was NOK 836.1 million, a decrease of 2.5%t and an increase of 5.1% respectively.
Order development stable
The order intake decreased by 2.5% to NOK 443.2 million (NOK 454.7 million). The order backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was NOK 836.1 million (NOK 795.8 million), 5.1% higher than last year.
Activity level increasing
Revenue increased by 7.4% to NOK 455.2 million (NOK 423.9 million) amid the difficult component situation. Operating profit negative due to booking of restructuring provision
EBITDA and EBIT were negative by NOK 6.2 million (NOK 23.0 million profit) and NOK 13.6 million (NOK 15.8 million profit) respectively due to the booking of NOK 27 million in provisions related to Kitron AB in Karlskoga.
Profit (loss) before tax and discontinued operations
The loss before tax and discontinued operations amounted to NOK 18.8 million (NOK 12.8 million profit).
Cash flow
Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was positive by NOK 38.7 million (NOK 62.3 million) due to working capital improvements.
-----
Note: Figures in brackets refer to the fourth quarter of 2009 unless otherwise stated.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments