Incap: Negotiations about sheet-metal business end without result

The negotiations between Incap and Lankapaja Oy have been concluded with no result, and the letter of intent regarding the sale of the sheet-metal business of Incap's Helsinki plant has fallen through.

According to Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap, the termination of the contract negotiations does not change the company's targets. Incap continues developing the Helsinki plant to focus on the final assembly. The company's strategic target is to increase the share of deliveries of complete product packages to customers both in the energy efficiency and the well-being technologies.



Incap is looking for a partner who meets its targets in sheet-metal manufacturing. The partner should manage demanding sheet-metal manufacturing and be able to operate effectively and competitively in demanding markets.