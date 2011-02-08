© ASM Assembly Systems Electronics Production | February 08, 2011
German Siplace sales team gets addition
With Horst Schmitt and Günter Herbold, Siplace is adding two seasoned SMT professionals to its German sales team. Konrad Kurzenietz, who also has detailed industry experience, is another valuable addition. All three have many years of experience in electronics production.
ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems) thus takes a first step in implementing its plans for enhancing its customer support and investing in the expansion of its activities in Germany. The Siplace team is responding to the rising demand for technical sales support and to electronics manufacturers’ desire to increase the productivity of their SMT lines by investing in integrated solutions of placement machines, options, software and services.
"ASMPT’s management always stressed that its acquisition of the Siplace team is part of a long-term growth strategy. Our global cluster structure allows us to respond to the specific requirements of regional markets. The expansion of our German Siplace team will help us to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the good economic environment, the huge customer interest in our new Siplace SX platform and our market-leading position in Europe . Thanks to the direct support provided by our experienced salespeople and their direct relationships with developers and process experts at our Munich headquarters we are the only equipment maker that can offer this combination of hardware, software and services for demanding applications to generate huge productivity gains and sustained competitive advantages for our customers," said Ralf Blömer, head of Siplace cluster Germany, about the additions to his team.
(Left to right) Konrad Kurzenietz: "The more unknown the customer, the better. I joined Siplace to embark in new directions." / Günter Herbold: "After being away from Siplace for 2 years, I am pleased to return to my Siplace customers – especially now, in a time where I believe that our new strategic strength will provide them with huge opportunities." / Horst Schmitt: "Siplace is moving full speed ahead. With this team and our customers we can move mountains."
