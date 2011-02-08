Digi-Key on a roll

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Advanced Linear Devices (ALD) have entered into an agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute ALD products to customers worldwide.

"We are very pleased to announce this global distribution agreement with Advanced Linear Devices, Inc. with its strong product offerings in CMOS linear integrated circuits and Energy Harvesting modules," said Dave Doherty, Digi-Key's vice president of semiconductor product. "ALD’s linear products and EH Modules provide Digi-Key customers solutions for designing increased energy efficiency, management, and retention into applications."



"We are delighted to be included in the Digi-Key product lineup. The wealth of proven linear technologies that has been developed by ALD over the past two decades provides the market with precision specialty analog products deployed in millions of circuits across the global industry. Digi-Key will provide a platform from which ALD will further enhance its domestic and international reach," said Robert Chao, president and CEO of ALD.