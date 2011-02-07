Saab acquires Czech E-COM

Saab has signed an agreement to acquire assets from the Czech company E-COM, with its main operations in development and production of virtual simulators.

"E-COM has a strong product portfolio and know-how within virtual training and simulation, and it has entered into the international market very quickly. By combining our product portfolios, Saab gains an even stronger position and broadens its market offering of highly effective training solutions," says Henrik Höjer, head of Training & Simulation within the Security and Defence Solutions business area at Saab.



"Saab and E-COM have great technological synergies and Saab has the sales and marketing resources needed in this highly competitive market. I am certain that this is a successful match, guaranteeing both quality and long-term stability," says Ivan Jandl, CEO at E-COM.



E-COM provides products and systems within virtual training and simulation. E-COM has delivered many different simulators to the Czech army and also has an international presence with exports to e.g. the US, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. E-COM has approximately 120 employees.



E-COM will continue to exist as a company following the acquisition and will, in the reduced format, pursue some of its current operation in close cooperation with Saab.



The acquisition is also strengthening Saab's presence in the Czech Republic, increasing both footprint and brand awareness in the Czech market. Saab runs several significant projects both in the Czech defence and civil security segments. The country is an important market for Saab, and it is considered as a base, enabling expansion of the business into neighbouring Central and Eastern European countries.



The acquisition of assets of E-COM is expected to have no material effect on Saab’s consolidated financial statements in 2011.



