40% growth for silicon wafer shipments in 2010

Total silicon wafer shipments, from the wafer suppliers to the fabs, grew 40% in 2010 (growth was strong for all wafer diameters), writes industry association SEMI.

The record levels for semiconductor sales, in both revenues and units, generated tremendous growth in the semiconductor materials market. With the broad-based recovery in the semiconductor industry, both 150 mm and 200 mm shipments increased by rates comparable to 300 mm wafer shipments last year. Overall, 65 wafer shipment growth is currently estimated for 2011, with 300 mm shipments likely growing in the range of 11 - 13%. Both 150 mm and 200 mm should see slower growth, with increases in the 2 - 3% range forecasted.Looking at revenues for fab materials shown in the table below, the market increased by an estimated 29% in 2010. Silicon wafer revenues increased by over 40% to approach USD 10.2 billion. This fab material segment is forecasted to reach almost USD 10.8 billion in 2011. Photoresists and related ancillary chemicals needed for lithographic processing grew to USD 2.45 billion last year and are forecast to grow to over USD 2.5 billion. The CMP material market is expected to increase by 9% in 2011 to reach almost USD 1.3 billion.The outlook of 5.5% revenue growth for total fab materials is in-line with current expectations of modest single-digit growth for the semiconductor industry in 2011. Stronger demand for electronics, especially mobile products, could result in even higher than expected growth for semiconductor products in 2011; therefore, increasing the amount of wafers processed and materials consumed.-----Source: http://www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo/CTR_043407