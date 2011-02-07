Infineon: 3.5million CoolMOS produced

On January 19, 2011, the 3.5 billionth CoolMOS high-voltage MOSFET came off the production line at the company’s manufacturing facility in Villach, Austria.

"This is making Infineon the world’s most successful supplier of these 500 to 900V transistors. Continuous improvement of the chip architecture to ensure constant technological optimization of the CoolMOS transistors has paved the way for this success", the company announced



The high-voltage power transistors raise energy efficiency in an array of applications, such as PC power supplies, servers, solar power inverters, lighting and telecommunications power supplies. These energy-saving chips are now also key components in consumer electronics devices, for instance in flat-screen TVs and games consoles.



“We have continuously developed the CoolMOS transistor technology to maximize the efficiency thus offering our customers a clear competitive edge. We make a decisive contribution to the sustainable conservation of resources for future generations”, said Andreas Urschitz, Vice President & General Manager Power Management and Supply Discretes at Infineon Technologies.



“The solar energy harnessing system for the soccer stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is a fine example of the successful deployment of our CoolMOS technology. CoolMOS chips in solar inverters ensure the highest possible energy efficiency. Therewith, the solar plant generates 1.1 million kilowatt-hours power and saves about 660 tons CO2 per year.”