Universal Instruments lay off 30

Universal Instruments Corp, the global electronics equipment manufacturer and service provider located in Binghamton, announce infrastructure and staffing changes. No changes in Europe announced.

The most significant change announced is the relocation of a number of key software engineering and software test jobs from Bangalore, India, to Binghamton, NY. Approximately 26 positions will be removed in Bangalore and around 18 created in Binghamton. Jeroen Schmits, President of Universal Instruments Corp, explains: "The Bangalore teams have made contributions to our software portfolio over the past two years and this restructuring will shorten our communication cycle, improve operational efficiencies and accelerate the pace of our software development."



As a result of the reorganization, and due to lower than expected business volumes, approximately 30 staff in manufacturing operations, management and indirect positions at Binghamton will be affected by a layoff. Those employees are expected to be notified on October 13th. In addition, Universal Instruments is now hiring additional sales and service staff world-wide to strengthen its customer commitment, and adding new engineering positions in Binghamton.