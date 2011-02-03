Seho: Sales expectations exceeded

Seho, manufacturer of automated soldering systems and customer-specific solutions, remains on course for growth.

The promising development in fiscal year 2010 could already be seen in the first six months. This was exceeded again in the second half of 2010.

"The development in the North American market over the last few months of 2010 was excellent for us", added Christian Ott, sales manager at Seho North America, Inc. "With Seho North America's move to Cincinnati in early 2009, we have been consciously committed to North America as a location, offering our customers even greater flexibility and short distances."



The company's new headquarters, just five minutes from the international airport, not only has a modern demo centre, but also offers an extensive inventory of spare parts, as well as ready-to-sell machines for small and medium series production.



In addition to the expansion path adopted, a nationwide sales and service structure has been established in the USA, Mexico and Canada.



"The Seho North America location was continuously expanded last year, and this applied for the field of human resources, too", explained Desiree Buchanan, Office Manager of Seho North America, Inc. "Our customers are given a first-class service and we are able to respond to their production needs quickly and flexibly. Of course, this service also includes a competent Helpdesk, working for customers around the clock". Specifically for this facility, Seho North America, Inc. has been investing in additional staff to provide advice and support for customers.