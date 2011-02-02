Digi-Key signs distribution agreement with Techflex

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Techflex have entered into an agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute Techflex products to customers worldwide.

"We are very pleased to announce this distribution agreement with Techflex with its strong product offerings in braided sleeving solutions," said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key's vice president of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical products. "Adding Techflex's quality product line to Digi-Key's offering exemplifies our commitment to provide our customers with the broadest range of products for the electronics industry."