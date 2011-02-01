Orpro Vision with new appointment

Orpro Vision has appointed Steve Jones as Regional Sales Manager for Eastern Europe. His responsibilities will be Key Account Management, new sales generation and support of the local distribution network.

Having served as a Customer Support Manager, Steve Jones brings a great deal of experience in Inspection System Technology to his new role. This appointment is part of Orpro Vision’s roadmap for growth and to strengthen the overall commercial and technical support for the existing customer base, a press release states.



In making the announcement Roberto Gatti, President of Orpro Vision, declared: "Steve Jones will provide new inputs to the sales support for our distribution network and establish closer contact with our customers. He is a very valuable, experienced asset to our company."



Steve Jones declared: “I very much look forward to the upcoming challenges, after leading the Customer Support Team for the last 2 years to strengthen Orpro Vision’s customers satisfaction, I see Orpro Vision as a strong market leader and want to continue our customers satisfaction and expansion. With 20 years experience in the electronic manufacturing industry I want to draw on this to give the best consultation for our customers to get the most effected implementation of Orpro Vision AOI.”