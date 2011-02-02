Electronics Production | February 02, 2011
Industrial & Multimarket strongest for Infineon
A detailed review of Infineon's segment performance in the fiscal first quarter 2011: Slight revenue decrease with very strong Total Segment Result margin was the verdict.
ATV segment revenue rose to EUR 354 million, up 4% from the previous quarter and in line with guidance. Demand remains strong across the entire product range. ATV Segment Result was EUR 59 million, a 2% increase compared to the prior quarter.
In the first quarter of the 2011 fiscal year, the IMM segment posted all time high profitability for the second quarter in a row. IMM segment revenue, including sales from the RF Power business, decreased by three percent from the fourth quarter of the 2010 fiscal year, due to seasonally lower demand for non-power products. IMM Segment, including the RF power business, was Euro 107 million, up from Euro 106 million in the prior quarter, despite the revenue decline. A favourable cost development drove the Segment Result margin to 25.3%.
Driven by typical seasonal trends as well as due to a normalized level of demand in Government ID projects, CCS revenues were EUR 98 million, down from EUR 115 million in the prior quarter. CCS Segment Result decreased slightly to EUR 10 million, from EUR 12 million in the fourth quarter. Despite the anticipated seasonal revenue decline, CCS Segment Result margin remained on the high level of 10.2%, mainly due to a product mix shift towards higher margin businesses and the further ramp up of 90nm products.
