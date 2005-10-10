Arrow to distribute<br> Murata in UK, Ireland

Arrow has been appointed by Murata to distribute its complete product range throughout the UK and Ireland. Murata is a market leader in many passive component product areas including multilayer ceramic capacitors and resonators.





Chris McAneny, northern European director, supplier and technology group, Arrow welcomed the news, saying: "Murata is a major player in the UK's electronics industry whose products serve many sectors. This agreement will considerably extend Arrow's passive component portfolio in the UK and, in doing so, will deliver significant benefits to our customers."



David Whiteley, distribution manager, Murata UK and Ireland, added: "Arrow's profile, combining extensive logistical capabilities with strong technical design-in support and a dedicated passive component sales team, made it an obvious choice as a distribution partner. We anticipate great success will flow from this new relationship."



Photograph Caption: (From left to right) Graeme Sumner, Passives Marketing Manager - Arrow UK, Chris McAneny, Northern European Director - Arrow UK, David Whiteley, Distribution Manager - Murata UK, Glenn Palmer, Sales and Marketing Manager - Murata UK.