Electronics Production | October 10, 2005
Dimatrix convinced about<br> printable electronics benefits
Santa Clara based Dimatrix is developing methods within the new ground breaking technology "printable circuits".
Those are many who wants to highlight the benefits of the new printable electronics technology. The new method for making electrical circuits is reportedly a cost effective and a fast alternative to the traditional masking and etching technologies. The technology is based on a table-top printer wich is equipped with a special kind of ink cartridge. The printer head is newly developed to fit the requirements of the specially developed electrical conducting ink. "If every circuit you make is different, or if you have a very complicated circuit that causes masking to be expensive, then this ink jet method is a viable way to build your circuits," notes Martin Schoeppler, vice president of corporate strategic business development for Dimatix.
"Display companies have publicly announced that they are counting on ink jet technology to replace their current manufacturing methods because it lowers their costs and gives them better precision," Schoeppler said to designnews.
The ink jet printer developed by Dimatrix costs about $300,000 each but Schoeppler argues that that cost is low in comparision with the traditional methods. "You fill your cartridge and plug it into your printer, and you're ready to make an electronic circuit", he said to designnews.
"Display companies have publicly announced that they are counting on ink jet technology to replace their current manufacturing methods because it lowers their costs and gives them better precision," Schoeppler said to designnews.
The ink jet printer developed by Dimatrix costs about $300,000 each but Schoeppler argues that that cost is low in comparision with the traditional methods. "You fill your cartridge and plug it into your printer, and you're ready to make an electronic circuit", he said to designnews.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments