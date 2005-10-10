Dimatrix convinced about<br> printable electronics benefits

Santa Clara based Dimatrix is developing methods within the new ground breaking technology "printable circuits".

Those are many who wants to highlight the benefits of the new printable electronics technology. The new method for making electrical circuits is reportedly a cost effective and a fast alternative to the traditional masking and etching technologies. The technology is based on a table-top printer wich is equipped with a special kind of ink cartridge. The printer head is newly developed to fit the requirements of the specially developed electrical conducting ink. "If every circuit you make is different, or if you have a very complicated circuit that causes masking to be expensive, then this ink jet method is a viable way to build your circuits," notes Martin Schoeppler, vice president of corporate strategic business development for Dimatix.



"Display companies have publicly announced that they are counting on ink jet technology to replace their current manufacturing methods because it lowers their costs and gives them better precision," Schoeppler said to designnews.



The ink jet printer developed by Dimatrix costs about $300,000 each but Schoeppler argues that that cost is low in comparision with the traditional methods. "You fill your cartridge and plug it into your printer, and you're ready to make an electronic circuit", he said to designnews.