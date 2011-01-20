Schmid takes majority stake in montratec

Schmid Group takes over majority holding of montratec AG, Switzerland thus expanding their expertise in automation.

At the end of 2010 the majority holding of montratec AG in Derendingen, Switzerland was contractually sealed. Shareholders are the Schmid Group based in Freudenstadt, Germany and Montech AG, Derendingen, Switzerland.

On 20th December 2010 the Schmid Group took over the majority holding of the newly founded Swiss company montratec AG.



According to Swiss law, the base of the incorporated company is Derendingen with further distribution locations in Germany and Italy. With this new venture Schmid is able to expand its market position in the sector of automation and intralogistic systems. Out of the 2200 employees engaged worldwide, over 800 are located in Germany, Taiwan, China and now Switzerland in the automation branch alone. Montratec‘s specific product pallet and expertise are an ideal supplement to Schmid’s product portfolio in the printed circuit board and photovoltaic branches, opening new markets in the respective sectors of the optical, medical and automobile industries.