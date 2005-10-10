Elektrobit sells offices to Procomp

Elektrobit Ltd., a subsidiary of Finland based Elektrobit Group Plc., and Procomp Solutions Oy have signed an agreement transferring Elektrobit Ltd.'s offices in Kuopio and Varkaus to Procomp Solutions Oy.

The agreement now concluded will not affect the operations of Elektrobit Automation Ltd., an Elektrobit Group subsidiary in Kuopio. A total of 33 Elektrobit Ltd. employees will transfer to Procomp Solutions Oy as continuing employees. The agreement does not involve transferring customer commitments.



Elektrobit Ltd. will continue its operations in Oulu, Kajaani, Kauniainen, Kemi, Tampere and Ylivieska. Elektrobit Ltd.'s Salo office has been transferred to Elektrobit Testing Ltd.



Procomp Solutions Oy is a Finnish software company, founded in 1995. Prior to the agreement now concluded, Procomp Solutions Oy has had offices in Kuopio, Oulu and Vantaa, and it has had appr. 70 employees.

