Anoto opens in Silicon Valley

Anoto Group opens Silicon Valley operations to expand into new business areas and strengthen collaboration with partner LeapFrog in pentop computing.

Sweden based Anoto Group AB, a specialist in digital pen and paper technology and solutions, today announced that LeapFrog's Executive Vice President of Worldwide Content, Jim Marggraff, will become CEO of Anoto, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anoto Group AB, where he will establish the company's Silicon Valley office, California, and drive a new category in digital pen and paper - pentop computing.



Anoto is the worldwide supplier of digital pen and paper technology to Logitech, Maxell, Nokia, Hitachi and hundreds other Anoto partners. Digital pens transfer handwritten information from paper to any computer, mobile phone, PDA, fax or information bank where the information can be processed as notes, email, or data from paper forms for personal or enterprise applications. Earlier this year, Anoto AB announced a technology licensing partnership with LeapFrog, jointly developing a new platform leveraging Anoto's digital pen technology. Jim Marggraff and a team at LeapFrog pioneered the FLY pentop computer, a new concept in interactive paper. Marggraff also brought the vision for LeapFrog's highly successful LeapPad learning system and other platforms at LeapFrog.