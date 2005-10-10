Russian chip developers hesitates<br>to recieve government fundings

Potential Russian chip entrepreneurs will need fundings to develop their business, that is for sure. Though the governments are mistrusted by the developers as funding investors.

The potential IC developers believe that when recieving fundings from the Russian governments they are at risk of losing the whole business if the governments wants to lay their hands on it. The Russian start-ups are looking for foreign investors but that is hard to find. "The scientific community is ahead of the government in understanding what needs to be done. They travel, they talk to venture capitalists, they understand the issues surrounding start-ups but people who have a choice do not take government money," Jack Barbanel, founder and CEO of the Strategic Investment Group, told the SEMI ISS Conference in Moscow last week.