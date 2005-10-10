Shortages of flat TVs

The demand for flat TV sets is growing worldwide and the shortages are now coming to Europe. For example in Sweden the sales of flat TV sets has increased by three times as much as last year's sales.

LCD and plasma are closing to be a third of all sold TV sets while the total value of the flat TVs now accounts for over one half of the total TV market. Every retailer of TVs are now warning for shortages to come up until Christmas.



-With the transition to flat TVs we will also get larger picture viewers in our homes, said Anders Appelqvist, CEO for CE - consumer electronics organization. -The consumers are getting more and more aware of quality. Both that and the shortages on flat TVs will make flat TVs more expensive by Christmas.



The entire TV market 2005 is forecast to reach 625 000 TV sets and EUR 500 million. 200 000 of theese are flat TVs worth over EUR 300 million.