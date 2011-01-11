Electronics Production | January 11, 2011
Adeptron to close US plant
Adeptron Technologies Corporation, a specialist at delivering integrated product solutions and support to the global technology and electronics industry, today announced that it is closing its San Jose, California, plant effective January 31, 2011.
The plant will be shifting a portion of the production to their facilities in Markham and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. As a result, the Company will incur charges in the first quarter totaling approximately $0.2 million for restructuring and related activities. The San Jose plant currently employs 27 people who will be provided severance and outplacement support, or in some cases, employment opportunities with other Adeptron partners.
Commenting on the plant closing, Interim Chief Executive Officer Trent Carruthers said, "Making the determination to close our U.S. manufacturing plant in order to remain competitive was very difficult, though necessary." Carruthers continued, "We have great employees in San Jose, and this decision is not reflective of their skill, dedication or capabilities. We will work to help these employees find employment within the community."
Carruthers added, "The continued restructuring of the Company and planned reductions will increase manufacturing efficiencies and lower costs by more effectively using resources and technology, improving plant processes, eliminating excess capacity, and better aligning production with market demand."
The Company also announced that sales in the fourth quarter of 2010 exceeded management's expectations and are estimated to be approximately $12 million1. Overall sales for 2010 should surpass $47 million1 which is a significant increase over the prior year. While the Company anticipates its earnings for the first quarter to be slightly lower than originally expected due to these restructuring charges and other expenses associated with the plant closing, the Company expects that the recent restructuring and other cost cutting measures will decrease quarterly expenditures in the future.
Commenting on the plant closing, Interim Chief Executive Officer Trent Carruthers said, "Making the determination to close our U.S. manufacturing plant in order to remain competitive was very difficult, though necessary." Carruthers continued, "We have great employees in San Jose, and this decision is not reflective of their skill, dedication or capabilities. We will work to help these employees find employment within the community."
Carruthers added, "The continued restructuring of the Company and planned reductions will increase manufacturing efficiencies and lower costs by more effectively using resources and technology, improving plant processes, eliminating excess capacity, and better aligning production with market demand."
The Company also announced that sales in the fourth quarter of 2010 exceeded management's expectations and are estimated to be approximately $12 million1. Overall sales for 2010 should surpass $47 million1 which is a significant increase over the prior year. While the Company anticipates its earnings for the first quarter to be slightly lower than originally expected due to these restructuring charges and other expenses associated with the plant closing, the Company expects that the recent restructuring and other cost cutting measures will decrease quarterly expenditures in the future.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments