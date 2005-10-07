Circatex's new division to increase its market share

At the NEPCON show in May this year Circatex launched its new division Circatex Advanced Technologies and this division is now delivering signals of a good business.

At the same time as the launch Martin Morell was appointed as a Technical Sales Director at the division. "Martin's joining Circatex Advanced Technologies has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company and has allowed us to get off to a positive start with the new venture", said Mark Beesley, Managing Director of Circatex Group to EETimes.



The division Circatex Advanced Technologies is focusing on Flexible and Flex-Rigid boards and advanced substrate PCB's for the Medical and Aerospace market segments and this business has been good. "The business has got off to a very good start. We have been able to secure funded R & D Projects as well as a number of challenging commercial contracts. I look forward to the future and the continued growth of the business", said Martin Morell to EETimes.