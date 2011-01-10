Organisational changes in Kitron

Norwegian EMS-provider Kitron has made organisational changes to its units in Sweden, Germany and USA.

Kitron AB - Karlskoga (Sweden): With effect from 1 January 2011 Thomas Löfgren is appointed Managing Director of Kitron AB in Karlskoga. Mr Löfgren will continue as Managing Director for Kitron Microelectronics AB in Jönköping and as General Manager for Kitron Sweden. Mr Löfgren has since 2000 held positions as Manufacturing Manager, Site Manager and Managing Director in Kitron Microelectronics AB.



Previous Managing Director in Kitron AB, Stefan Tjust, has chosen to resign from his employment in Kitron.



Kitron GmbH - Grossbetlingen (Germany): From 1 January 2011 Roland Lutz is appointed Managing Director for Kitron GmbH. Roland Lutz is "Industriemeister" in Electrical Engineering and has more than 20 years of experience within the Electronics industry in Germany.



Previous Managing Director, Rudi Veit will continue in the company as Technical Support Manager and will be responsible for creating an NPI centre that will work in close cooperation with other Kitron manufacturing units in Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, China and USA.



Kitron Inc. - Johnstown (USA): Jan Liholt has been appointed Managing Director of Kitron Inc. Mr Liholt has 25 years of management experience from manufacturing operations whereof 10 years in Kitron. In the last 4 years he has held the position as Business Development Director for the Kitron Group.