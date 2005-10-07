Motorola to cut at 29 locations

As part of an efficiency drive through Motorola's manufacturing and supply-chain organization Motorola is planning to cut 1900 jobs worldwide.

The cost saving operation will hit all four of Motorola's business divisions at 29 locations in 20 countries.



After the restructuring Motorola will still be employing 68000 people. The company also stated that it is still continuing to hire people for its engineering and marketing.