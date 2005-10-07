Hardi Electronics unveils ASIC platform

HARDI Electronics Inc., a Swedish specialist in platform-based ASIC prototyping, has announced the availability of a new series of motherboards.

Based on the largest Xilinx Virtex-4 FPGAs, the HAPS-34 helps both ASIC and ASSP designers to verify their designs by leveraging I/O connectivity and flexibility of the HAPS family of motherboards and daughter boards.



While competing fixed-configuration ASIC prototyping products offer hundreds of user configurable I/Os, the HAPS-34 platform motherboard offers designers nearly 3,000 user-configurable I/Os, according to HARDI Electronics. The HAPS motherboards also offer the industry's only modular system with expandable capacity. Each motherboard can handle designs from 3-6 million ASIC gates. The boards can be stacked like LegosT to increase capacity to any size ASIC. According to HARDI Electronics, no other system on the market today has that level of flexibility.

