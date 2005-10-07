Siemens, EG Components in dispute

According to reliable sources to evertiq Siemens Wireless Modules is in dispute with EG Components about trademark infringement.

According to evertiq's sources EG Components has been marketing GSM modules from Siemens to customers across Europe. Though a few of theese modules are aimed for other markets than Europe. Siemens Wireless Modules in Europe does not give software support for theese GSM modules. The dispute occured since EG Components is not a licenced distributor for Siemens Wireless Modules. evertiq's sources says that Siemens considered this to be trademark infringement by EG Components.



According to evertiq's sources Swedish authorities have had activities at EG Components connected to this dispute.



EG Components wants to clarify that the certain GSM modules the dispute is about are all manufactured by Siemens in Germany and delivered to EG Components in the Nordic by an authorized Siemens distributor in Asia.



Siemens has claimed that EG Components doesn't have the rights to sell modules bought from Asia on the European market. EG Components regrets the occured and announced that the company immediately will stop this.