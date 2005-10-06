Ruwel to concentrate on its German locations

After a lengthy changeover phase from standard to thick-copper technology at its subsidiary RUWEL DANMARK A/S in Nykøbing, Denmark, RUWEL AG in Germany has reluctantly taken the decision to file a petition in insolvency for that location.

RUWEL DANMARK is continuing production independently of the parent company, and does its utmost to assure supplies to its customers. This step was necessary after RUWEL DANMARK had shown losses over many months during and after changeover to the new circuit board technology.



Changeover difficulties, fierce international competition and high prices of the starting materials, which had hit the material-intensive thick-copper product particularly hard, have contributed to this development. In the end, the Danish banks were no longer willing to support RUWEL DANMARK to the extent required. Economically, RUWEL AG is not affected by the insolvency. Production at all the German factories is continuing as always. Both companies are at pains to minimize the consequences for their customers.