Flextronics build Industrial Park in India

Flextronics has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, India to build an industrial park in Chennai, thereby expanding its existing operations in the country.

Having established its presence in India over five years ago, Flextronics currently employs more than 5,000 employees and is a seasoned EMS provider in the India market and has a well-established footprint of facilities and services throughout the country. Flextronics' Chennai industrial park will increase the Company's existing operations, which include a manufacturing facility in Bangalore and Pondicherry as well as software and hardware design centers in Bangalore, Chennai and Gurgaon.



The industrial park will offer Flextronics' vertically integrated services including plastic injection molding, printed circuit board assembly, mechanicals and enclosure integration, distribution, logistics and repair services. By co-locating manufacturing and logistics operations onsite with strategic suppliers, the Chennai campus will minimize logistics costs throughout the supply chain and improve manufacturing cycle times. The Chennai operation will also support manufacturing requirements of Flextronics' local and global OEM customers, such as Nortel. Flextronics expects to begin manufacturing production in June 2006.



"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to this increasingly important region and the needs of our customers looking to serve the India marketplace," said Michael McNamara Flextronics' Chief Operating Officer. "This industrial park in Chennai will significantly enhance Flextronics' strategic global footprint, enabling us to further leverage our vertical integration capabilities to better serve our customers." McNamara added, "We look forward to working with the people of Tamil Nadu, and appreciate the support of its government officials as we break ground on our newest industrial park in Chennai."



Flextronics selected Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital, as the location for this expansion based on the area's outstanding resource of technical talent and its excellent infrastructure for efficient logistics and cost-effective operations.



Flextronics currently has industrial parks in Brazil, China, Hungary, Mexico and Poland.