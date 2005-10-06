Licence agreement saves Neonode

Sweden based independent mobile handset developer, Neonode, has closed a licence deal with a large global company over its patented optical screen technology.

The technology is named Z-Force. The optical screen requires no stylus, the user just has to sweep over and tap on the screen with the thumb to get hold of all the features. Neonodes handset, N1m, is an open device, which allows the user to customise it on the basis of her own needs and preferences.



Neonode has closed an agreement with a global company to use Z-Force in its devices, such as hand-held computers and cameras. Finacially, Neonode is doing badly at the moment, and this license agreement will save Neonode from bankruptcy.



Neonode also announce that Tommy Hallberg has been appointed VP for Neonode AB. Tommy Hallberg was prior to joining Neonode active in Cybernetics Solutions Nordic AB, where he worked as CEO. Neonode AB's former CEO, Marcus Bäcklund, has been appointed Executive vice Chairman and Per Bystedt acting CEO. Marcus Bäcklund and Per Bystedt have been active in Neonode since May 2004.



Neonode has been developed since 2001. Its headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The handsets are produced by Note AB, one of Sweden's largest EMS-providers.