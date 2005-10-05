BenQ plans to grab 10%<br> of handset market

BenQ Mobile is aiming to become one of the world's top four handset vendors in 2006.

According to president Sheaffer Lee, BenQ Mobile is currently ranked as the sixth largest handset vendor. BenQ Mobile plans to take more than 10% of the global handset market. BenQ formerly took over Siemens Mobile on October 1. BenQ Mobile is the name of the newly formed company.

